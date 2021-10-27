In Double First, Israeli Jet Flies Directly to Riyadh Following Direct Flight From Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv

An Israeli private jet landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the first time a public flight has flown from Israel directly to and landed in the kingdom. The flight arrived on Tuesday, a day after a chartered Emirati 737 Royal Jet landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, the first such flight from Saudi Arabia to land in Israel. There have not yet been commercial flights between the two countries, however. Saudi Arabia and Israel opened their airspaces to each other last year, despite the fact that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations with each other. The moves come on the heels of the signing last year of the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries. The mutual opening of the Saudi and Israeli airspace allowed for shorter flights between Israel and India, as well as Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the first country to sign a normalization agreement with Israel.