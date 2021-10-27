Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
In Double First, Israeli Jet Flies Directly to Riyadh Following Direct Flight From Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Andre Filipov via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Plane
normalization

In Double First, Israeli Jet Flies Directly to Riyadh Following Direct Flight From Saudi Arabia to Tel Aviv

Marcy Oster
10/27/2021

An Israeli private jet landed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the first time a public flight has flown from Israel directly to and landed in the kingdom. The flight arrived on Tuesday, a day after a chartered Emirati 737 Royal Jet landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, the first such flight from Saudi Arabia to land in Israel. There have not yet been commercial flights between the two countries, however. Saudi Arabia and Israel opened their airspaces to each other last year, despite the fact that the two countries do not have diplomatic relations with each other. The moves come on the heels of the signing last year of the Abraham Accords, the US-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries. The mutual opening of the Saudi and Israeli airspace allowed for shorter flights between Israel and India, as well as Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the first country to sign a normalization agreement with Israel.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.