Israel’s Herzog Lands in Bahrain in First Visit by Israeli Head of State
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, left, is received in Manama at Al-Qudaibiya Palace by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the start of his state visit on Dec. 4, 2022. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Bahrain
Israel
Isaac Herzog

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2022

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog arrived in Manama on the first visit to Bahrain by an Israeli head of state. “This is another historic step in the relationship between Israel and Arab states, signed with the Abraham Accords, and another step toward more and more nations joining the circle of peace with the State of Israel. I will be the guest of the king of Bahrain and his government, and I hope to discuss issues of mutual interest,” Herzog said before boarding an airplane to Bahrain. Herzog took off on Sunday morning for the two-day state visit. Accompanying him is a delegation of Israeli businessmen. Following the visit to Bahrain, he will travel to the United Arab Emirates. Both of the countries established diplomatic relations with Israel with the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020. Upon arrival in Bahrain, Herzog met with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. He then was welcomed to Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama State with an honor guard, after which he met today with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Over the weekend, Bahrainis protested Herzog’s visit, chanting “death to Israel” and “you are not welcome in Bahrain.” Prior to his visit, Herzog published a column in the Bahraini press, writing that he “will be reflecting on how dramatically the Middle East has been transformed by Bahrain’s bold decision to embrace a warm peace with Israel.”

