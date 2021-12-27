The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

In Bid for Visa Waiver, Israel Makes It Easier for Palestinian Americans at Airport
Ben Gurion International Airport (Wikimedia Commons)
Marcy Oster
12/27/2021

American citizens of Palestinian descent will be allowed to enter Israel through Ben-Gurion International Airport, according to Israeli media reports. The impetus for the new openness is Israel’s current negotiations with the US over entering the US Visa Waiver Program, which would allow Israelis to visit the US without the need for a travel visa. Israel’s Army Radio reported Sunday that the decision to ease the entry restrictions on Palestinian Americans came after discussions by the Shin Bet security service and defense officials. While not banned from entering Israel, American citizens of Palestinian descent are often subjected to invasive scrutiny and some are denied entry. Most Americans who want to visit Palestinian relatives in the West Bank enter through Jordan and the Allenby Bridge Crossing, which is controlled by Israel. Palestinian Americans who hold ID cards issued by the Palestinian Authority will not fall under this more relaxed policy, however, according to reports. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked updated Tom Nides, the US ambassador to Israel, on the decision last week, according to Army Radio.

