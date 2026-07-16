In Brussels, Rabbis Make the Case for Coexistence Across the Muslim World

An unusual delegation arrived in Brussels with a deceptively simple request: Help Jewish life survive across the Muslim world.

In a richly reported feature, Jacob Wirtschafter follows rabbis serving communities from Morocco and Tunisia to Azerbaijan and Iran as they meet European Union officials inside the European Parliament. Their needs are practical rather than abstract—rabbinic visas, synagogue registration, kosher supervision, education, cemetery protection and the safe passage of religious items across borders.

The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, founded by Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, argues that these communities are not foreign outposts but rooted parts of their countries. Chitrik describes rabbis who once worked alone but can now call on a network capable of mobilizing partners and engaging governments.

The most closely watched participant was Iran’s chief rabbi, Yehuda Gerami. He told European Commissioner Magnus Brunner that Iranian Jews feel regional tensions both as Iranians and as Jews, and that their priority is preserving a religious presence more than 2,500 years old. Gerami said nearly 20,000 Jews live in Iran, maintaining about 60 synagogues and six kosher restaurants.

That message arrived on a politically charged day. Britain proscribed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and accused its Quds Force of directing attacks on Jewish sites across Europe. The contrast runs through the story: Jewish communities insisting on their loyalty and nonpolitical character while repeatedly absorbing the consequences of conflicts they did not start.

The picture varies sharply by country. Jewish life expanded in the United Arab Emirates after the Abraham Accords but became more discreet following October 2023. Morocco has woven Jewish heritage into its national identity, while Azerbaijan presents its visible Jewish community as part of the state’s own story. Tunisia remains more precarious, with police guarding Jewish neighborhoods and memories still fresh of the deadly 2023 attack near the Ghriba synagogue.

Historian Yoram Meital adds a crucial warning: Foreign support works best when it strengthens local universities, museums, and civil society rather than appearing to impose an outside agenda. Governments can restore synagogues, he says, but they cannot manufacture the deeper cultural shift that occurs when filmmakers, scholars, and novelists reclaim Jewish history as part of their own national heritage.

Wirtschafter’s full report is worth reading for its rare look at communities that are small, vulnerable and too often overlooked—but still determined to build a shared future.