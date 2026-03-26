In Israel’s Long Season of Grief, Sherri Mandell Offers a Different Path

Sherri Mandell laughs easily, but there is nothing easy about the life she has lived. In this deeply moving feature, Maayan Hoffman speaks with the mother, author, and trauma advocate whose 13-year-old son, Koby, was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in 2001 while hiking near the family’s home in Tekoa. A quarter-century later, as Israelis once again absorb the shock of war, Mandell has become a voice for something many people desperately need but rarely know how to name: not recovery, exactly, but the hard work of continuing.

Mandell does not deny trauma. She rejects surrendering to it. Her message is that loss may shatter a life, but it does not have to define one. That idea has shaped everything she has built since Koby’s murder—from the Koby Mandell Foundation and Camp Koby to her writing, teaching, and public speaking about grief, healing, and resilience.

Hoffman traces how Mandell’s philosophy grew not from abstraction but from devastation. In her books and in her life, Mandell speaks about chaos, community, choice, creativity, consecration, and even celebration—not as slogans, but as ways of surviving what should have destroyed her. Her answer to suffering is not sentimentality. It is action, meaning, memory, and, yes, laughter.

The result is a portrait of one remarkable woman, but also of a country still trying to find its footing after years of terror, war, and loss. In a society where grief is often shared and rarely finished, Mandell’s story feels painfully personal and quietly national at the same time.

Hoffman’s full article is worth reading not only for what Mandell has endured, but for what she has built from it—and what that may say about Israel right now.