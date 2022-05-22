In Saudi First, Flight Operated With All-Female Crew

The low-cost Saudi airline Flyadeal, budget subsidiary of the national carrier Saudia, has made aviation history in the kingdom by operating a flight with an all-female crew. Most of the women who worked on Friday’s domestic flight from Riyadh to Jeddah are Saudi nationals, the airline announced in a tweet. The flight had a crew of seven women, and was co-piloted by Yara Jan, 23, who is also the youngest Saudi female pilot, the Saudi news website Arab News reported. The flight’s pilot was a foreign woman, AFP reported. The first flight with a female Saudi co-pilot took place in 2019, according to Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority.