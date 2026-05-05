In War Zones, the Word ‘Press’ No Longer Guarantees Safety

The word “press” once promised a measure of protection. In today’s war zones, it can feel more like a target.

In Giorgia Valente’s gripping report for The Media Line, Danish freelance journalist Katrine Dige Houmøller describes working in southern Lebanon, where a press vest and clearly marked vehicle no longer offer the reassurance they once did. She says coordination with the Israel Defense Forces through UNIFIL did not guarantee safety, and access depended on shifting arrangements with the Lebanese army, General Security, Hezbollah, and local authorities. In the village of Dibbine, she recalls an Israeli drone hovering close enough to feel almost within reach.

The story, pegged to World Press Freedom Day, expands from Houmøller’s personal account into a wider look at the shrinking space for war reporting. Martin Roux of Reporters Without Borders, known by its French acronym RSF, warns of a growing effort by governments and armed actors to conduct “wars without witnesses.” He points to Gaza, Sudan, and the Israel-Iran-US conflict as examples of national security claims being used to block journalists from the field.

Danny Seaman, a former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, pushes back hard. He rejects the claim that Israel targets journalists and argues that groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah exploit press credentials and place journalists in danger to pressure Israel. He also says foreign reporters often depend on local power brokers in Gaza and Lebanon but fail to tell audiences about those constraints.

The article also cites bleak findings from RSF, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and the International Federation of Journalists. RSF says press freedom has reached its lowest level in 25 years, with more than half of 180 countries rated “difficult” or “very serious.” The Middle East and North Africa remain the world’s most dangerous region for reporters, while the Committee to Protect Journalists says Israel accounted for the highest number of journalist deaths globally over the past year.

Inside Israel, Anat Saragusti of the Union of Journalists in Israel says political attacks, regulatory pressure, and public delegitimization have fed self-censorship. Seaman counters that Israeli reporters remain free to criticize the government.

Read Valente’s full report for the sharp detail and uncomfortable tension: In modern war, the press badge may still identify journalists, but it no longer reliably shields them.