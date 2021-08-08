Incendiary Balloons from Gaza Prompt Israeli Response; Jerusalem Downplays Hizbullah Rockets

Israel’s military brain trust has been juggling hostilities originating with Iranian proxies Hizbullah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In the south, where incendiary balloons are again causing fires as payloads fall into Israeli agricultural fields, the Israeli Air Force struck what it said was a Hamas “military compound and rocket-launching site.” The Israeli statement made note of the proximity of the launchers to the civilian population, again using citizens as human shields to deter an Israeli military response to Hamas rockets. Meanwhile, the Israelis downplayed the barrage of rockets that Hizbullah fired into Israel. The Israelis noted the selection of remote targets clear from populated areas. That, according to the Israel Defense Forces, enabled Israel to pass on the need to score major hits in return. Both Israel and the Beirut-based terrorists talked about sending messages but made clear that neither wants to escalate at this time. Nevertheless, escalation could become unstoppable if the rocket fire and retaliation continue.