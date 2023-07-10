Independent Media Whose Only Agenda Is Accuracy and Truth

Donate
Michael Friedson
07/10/2023

We’re quickly coming up on that time of year when “back to school” signs interrupt perfectly idyllic days, overriding summer ecstasy with a reminder of reality. Here at The Media Line, we are preparing for another term of TML’s Press and Policy Student Program. Although work-intensive, it’s something we gladly do—not only because it’s so rewarding but because it offers tangible results now and for the future. We watch our alumni move from The Media Line Middle East Bureau to some of the leading journalistic entities, making us proud and many others more informed with honest and trustworthy news.

Please help us maintain this crucial, worthwhile, and successful program. Scholarships can be dedicated in memory/honor of loved ones. And speak to us about your own alma mater.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
