Independent News is Dependent Upon You

Mideast Daily News
The Media Line
Michael Friedson
07/06/2020

It’s not a good time to be a non-profit organization regardless of its mission. The coronavirus has turned everything in its head. But that doesn’t lessen the vital role the news media serves during this pandemic: from helping us to understand the risk we face to being informed of our government’s decisions that affect us – including what is being required of us. It’s a long list, but hopefully we won’t spend hours reading up on it during quarantine.

The Media Line’s corps of avid listeners has been wonderful – and for that we thank you. But we need to ask again for your support. We need to stay vital and we need to be able to maintain our top-notch staff of newsmen and women who keep us in the loop.

Please make an online contribution to The Media Line today. Your donations are tax-deductible to the full extent the law allows.

Please access: https://www.themedialine.donate

 

Many thanks.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
