Indian Investigators Incriminate Iran In Israel-related Incident
A member of India’s National Security Guards investigates the blast site outside the Israeli Embassy in New Dehli, India, Jan. 30, 2021. (Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli Embassy
New Dehli
India
Iran
Quds Force

Indian Investigators Incriminate Iran In Israel-related Incident

Uri Cohen
03/08/2021

Iran’s Quds Force was behind the large explosion that rocked the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi in January, Indian investigators concluded on Sunday. According to security officials, a local Shi’ite cell aligned with the elite unit of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out the attack, which was intended to avenge the deaths of two senior Iranian commanders, for which Israel was blamed. India’s counterterrorism team also believes the blast was intentionally limited in size and was not meant to inflict casualties so as not to rock the two countries’ relations. The perpetrators left a letter addressed to Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka at the scene of the crime, calling him a terrorist and “Satan,” and vowing further retaliation for the assassinations of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear program chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The former was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, while the latter was mysteriously gunned down outside Tehran last November. Last month, an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman was damaged in a suspected mine attack attributed to Iran.

