Infant Separated From Parents at Kabul Airport Finally Returned to Grandfather

An infant who was handed to an American soldier over the wall at the Kabul airport by his parents, who were desperate to prevent him from getting crushed as crowds attempted to push their way in to the site in order to be evacuated in the final days of the American military pull out from Afghanistan, was reunited with relatives after he went missing on that day in mid-August, Reuters is reporting. The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, who was two months old at the time of the evacuation, was reunited with his grandparents and other relatives in Kabul on Saturday, according to the report, by a taxi driver who had discovered him alone and crying at the airport and took him home to his family intending to raise him as his son. The baby’s parents and four other siblings were evacuated on that day to the United States after being assured that they would be reunited with their son, who officials said had been taken out of the country on an earlier flight. The baby’s father had worked as a security guard at the US embassy in Kabul and feared for his life under Taliban rule. The family became aware of the baby’s whereabouts after a previous Reuters story about their search for him, which included a photo that neighbors of the baby’s new family saw and posted about in the comments. The taxi driver initially refused to return the baby and tried to negotiate evacuation for him and his family from Iran, but eventually settled for payment for expenses during the four months that he cared for the baby. It is not known when the baby will be taken to his parents in Michigan.