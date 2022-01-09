The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Infant Separated From Parents at Kabul Airport Finally Returned to Grandfather
Afghans trying to leave the coutnry gather near a gate of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 22, 2021. (Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua via Getty)
Mideast Daily News
Kabul
Afghanistan
Evacuation

Infant Separated From Parents at Kabul Airport Finally Returned to Grandfather

Marcy Oster
01/09/2022

An infant who was handed to an American soldier over the wall at the Kabul airport by his parents, who were desperate to prevent him from getting crushed as crowds attempted to push their way in to the site in order to be evacuated in the final days of the American military pull out from Afghanistan, was reunited with relatives after he went missing on that day in mid-August, Reuters is reporting. The baby, Sohail Ahmadi, who was two months old at the time of the evacuation, was reunited with his grandparents and other relatives in Kabul on Saturday, according to the report, by a taxi driver who had discovered him alone and crying at the airport and took him home to his family intending to raise him as his son. The baby’s parents and four other siblings were evacuated on that day to the United States after being assured that they would be reunited with their son, who officials said had been taken out of the country on an earlier flight. The baby’s father had worked as a security guard at the US embassy in Kabul and feared for his life under Taliban rule. The family became aware of the baby’s whereabouts after a previous Reuters story about their search for him, which included a photo that neighbors of the baby’s new family saw and posted about in the comments. The taxi driver initially refused to return the baby and tried to negotiate evacuation for him and his family from Iran, but eventually settled for payment for expenses during the four months that he cared for the baby. It is not known when the baby will be taken to his parents in Michigan.

