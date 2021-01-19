This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Infections, Deaths Ravage Israel as Vaccinations Struggle to Make A Dent
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Israel
deaths
infections
lockdown

Infections, Deaths Ravage Israel as Vaccinations Struggle to Make A Dent

Uri Cohen
01/19/2021

Israel is quickly coming to terms with what appears to be the deadliest wave of infections since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. On Monday, the country broke its own record for single-day cases, crossing the 10,000 mark. More than 10% of all tests were positive over the previous 24 hours, the vast majority of them among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, which has refused to abide by government restrictions. Close to 1,200 Israelis infected with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in serious condition, and 4,050 have died since the virus reached Israeli shores, nearly 10% of them in the past week alone. Israel’s coronavirus cabinet will convene yet again Tuesday evening, to approve a 10-day extension of the complete lockdown imposed two weeks ago. It hasn’t been all bad news though. On Monday Israel also broke its own single day vaccination record, administrating nearly 190,000 Pfizer shots. Almost 2.2 million Israelis have been inoculated against the virus.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.