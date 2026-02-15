Inside Gaza’s ‘Yellow Line’: IDF Shows Journalists the Ceasefire’s Friction Points

In a field report by Dario Sanchez, a group of journalists rides into Gaza on an Israel Defense Forces embed to see what Israel calls the gritty, unglamorous reality of a ceasefire: fewer headline-grabbing battles, more daily tension measured in meters, drones, and nervous pauses. The trip, led by Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, zeroes in on a marked internal boundary known as the “Yellow Line,” which Israel describes as a forward dividing point separating an Israeli-controlled detection-and-response buffer from Hamas-controlled territory beyond.

Before the convoy moves, Shoshani lays down the rules like a flight attendant in body armor. “Anyone who goes in needed to sign the forms and needs to have a helmet and a vest,” he tells the journalists. “If there is any incident, the rule of thumb is go down, put your hands on the head, stay safe, don’t try and fight.” He then maps the route: “This is the Kissufim crossing. Across Kissufim is Deir al Balah, central camps. We will be going to an IDF post across Deir al Balah, a few hundred meters from the Yellow Line.”

Along the way, the convoy stops at a humanitarian aid depot, where Shoshani says supplies approved and inspected by Israeli authorities are waiting for international pickup. At an IDF position overlooking the Yellow Line, he frames the mission as prevention and detection: stopping would-be attackers, locating tunnels, and disrupting what he calls Hamas infrastructure in the area. At one point, he breaks mid-explanation to flag nearby sounds and movement: “Well, that’s a live incident that I’m not sure what’s happening,” he says, suggesting it could be a violation and a response by troops.

Shoshani argues the ceasefire’s next test is disarmament, quoting the plan’s stated goal of a “terror-free zone.” The visit also steps into a long-running fight over press access: news organizations and press freedom groups say restrictions block independent reporting in Hamas-run areas, while Israel cites unexploded ordnance, tunnels, and kidnapping threats. Shoshani says embeds will continue and claims access has been extensive: “Hundreds of reporters.”

Read the full piece and watch the video report to see how Dario Sanchez captures a ceasefire that looks less like peace and more like a daily contest of boundaries.