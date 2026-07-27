Inside Israel’s Race To Build the Quantum Future

Israel’s next technological revolution may not be defined by a single breakthrough but by the ability to bring together the companies, researchers and technologies capable of creating one. In Israel’s Quantum Moment: Israel Innovation Authority Head on Building the Next Technology Frontier, The Media Line’s Felice Friedson speaks with Israel Innovation Authority CEO Dror Bin about why he believes quantum computing, artificial intelligence and regional cooperation will determine Israel’s place in the next era of innovation.

For Bin, the immediate goal is not to build Israel’s own quantum computer but to create the infrastructure that allows emerging technologies to be tested together. He envisions a national research and development center where Israeli companies developing processors, algorithms and controllers can integrate their work into what he describes as the “full stack of a quantum computer based on Israeli technology.” The project, he says, reflects how Israel has traditionally competed—by specializing in critical technologies rather than attempting to dominate every aspect of an industry.

That strategy extends beyond quantum computing. Bin sees artificial intelligence as an opportunity for regional cooperation, arguing that Israel’s technological expertise could complement neighboring countries’ access to land and energy for large-scale data centers. He points to the potential for partnerships in which technology is developed in Israel while computing infrastructure is built elsewhere in the Middle East.

The conversation also turns to the pace of technological change and the challenges it creates. Bin argues that regulators must understand emerging technologies quickly enough to manage their risks without slowing innovation, while universities must continue producing graduates capable of adapting as AI reshapes nearly every profession. Rather than mastering a fixed body of knowledge, he says, future workers will need to continually learn new skills.

Bin also discusses the pressures facing Israel’s startup ecosystem, including the impact of a strong shekel on companies that raise capital in foreign currencies while paying expenses locally. He outlines plans for a special fund designed to help promising startups reach their next funding milestones and recalls the authority’s emergency financing measures after the outbreak of war, which he believes helped preserve about 250 companies.

After five years leading the Israel Innovation Authority through COVID-19, war and rapid technological change, Bin says he is ready to step aside, leaving behind an innovation strategy focused on long-term investment, international collaboration and preparing Israel for the next wave of technological competition.