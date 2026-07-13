Inside the Gulf of Aden Smuggling Route Linking Yemen and Somalia

A restaurant worker weaving between tables in downtown Sanaa hardly looks like a man who once helped move weapons across one of the world’s most dangerous waterways. Yet Jamea Sultan says that only three years ago, he was coordinating shipments concealed beneath fish and ordinary cargo as part of a maritime smuggling operation linking Yemen and Somalia.

In a gripping investigation, The Media Line’s Khaled Al-Ansi traces a cross-border corridor that sources say has carried guns, drone components, technical specialists and hundreds of fighters across the Gulf of Aden. The network relies on traditional dhow vessels, powerful fiberglass speedboats, unofficial ports, and overland routes involving camels and donkeys.

Sultan, whose name is an alias for security reasons, says he returned to smuggling in 2023 as pressure increased on al-Shabab positions in Somalia. He now says he has abandoned that life for restaurant work, where an angry employer is less frightening than drowning or being shot at sea.

Yemeni Coast Guard officer Hamid Hezam describes an enforcement force hopelessly outmatched by smugglers operating beyond territorial waters. Large “mother ships” allegedly wait offshore before launching boats equipped with engines of up to 400 horsepower—far faster than Yemen’s patrol vessels.

From Somalia, former al-Shabab member Ahmed Cabaas describes cooperation driven not by shared ideology but by mutual benefit. Yemen serves as a warehouse and transit hub, he says, while Somali networks provide routes, personnel and access to coastal territory.

US Treasury records and United Nations reports support parts of these accounts. UN investigators have reported Somali fighters training in Yemen, Houthi engineers traveling to Somalia and growing cooperation involving weapons, unmanned aerial vehicles and logistical support. Local sources claim 1,200 to 1,500 fighters reached Yemen’s western coast during the past year, though those figures could not be independently verified.

The stakes extend far beyond contraband. The same waters have become central to attacks on commercial shipping, the deaths of seafarers, and the costly diversion of vessels around Africa.

Al-Ansi’s full investigation offers a rare look inside the people, machinery and hidden transactions sustaining this maritime underworld—and why a smuggling route between two troubled coasts could threaten trade and security far beyond the Red Sea.