Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Inside the IDF’s Seized-Weapons Exhibit: What Hamas and Hezbollah Left Behind
An Israeli soldier stands near the display of a variety of weapons recovered from areas hit by Hamas gunmen, on Oct. 26, 2023. Israel's military said a portion of the weapons were made in Iran and North Korea. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images)

Inside the IDF’s Seized-Weapons Exhibit: What Hamas and Hezbollah Left Behind

Steven Ganot
01/12/2026

At an Israel Defense Forces exhibition at the Tzrifin base, reporter Gabriel Colodro takes viewers and readers inside a display of weapons seized from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border—an inventory meant to show how October 7 translated into months of fighting.

The exhibit is run by the IDF team responsible for confiscating enemy materiel, a unit operating continuously since 1973. Its deputy commander, Lt. Col. (res.) Idan Sharon-Kettler, says the collection grew out of demand from commanders and visiting officials who wanted to see, in one place, what troops were encountering. With help from the IDF spokesperson’s unit, the briefings became a structured tour combining representative items recovered in Gaza, Lebanon, and other arenas.

The first section focuses on Hamas weapons taken inside Israel after October 7 and later found again in Gaza, reinforcing that the assault relied on prepared military capability. Sharon-Kettler says the shock was the purpose behind the gear, not the engineering: “What surprised me was the murderous intention of massacring civilians using military equipment,” he said.

Rows of Kalashnikov-pattern rifles suggest wide black-market sourcing—Russian, Ukrainian, Chinese, North Korean, and Eastern European—while a handful of higher-end Russian variants were carried by senior gunmen. In the Hezbollah wing, the tone shifts to a more standardized arsenal: Iranian-marked SPG-9 recoilless cannons, Kornet anti-tank missiles captured from firing positions, and modified rocket launchers built for rapid salvos, plus medical kits.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The exhibit, Sharon-Kettler says, is a snapshot of continuing seizures, not a museum. Read the piece and watch the video report for the full tour—then decide what the weapons show about the supply chains behind them. Colodro’s reporting makes the case with steel and serial numbers.

Mideast Daily News
Hamas weapons
Hezbollah arsenal
Idan Sharon-Kettler
Israel Defense Forces
Tzrifin base
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods