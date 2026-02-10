The Media Line Staff reports that as the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics approach, Italy is running security on two tracks at once: the real one, built on deployments and coordination, and the louder one, built on symbolism, clipped context, and viral claims. The gap between those tracks is where anxiety grows.

The flashpoint has been talk that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is “operating” in Italy. Protesters in Milan treated “presence” like “policing power,” even though multiple experts interviewed stress that ICE has no enforcement authority on Italian soil. Dr. Massimiliano Mancini draws a hard line: foreign police forces cannot act as police in Italy outside extraterritorial zones like an embassy. Simone Ressi, who works Olympic logistics and security, says the online picture of chaos does not match what he sees on the ground.

Analyst Daniele Garofalo adds a key nuance: components linked to ICE, especially Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), are often discussed as immigration enforcement in public debate, but their role at a major event would be narrow—tied to diplomatic security and protection of US figures. Another talking point drew attention too: more than 100 Qatari personnel, deployed under a bilateral agreement, are positioned as support within an Italian-led system that includes roughly 6,000 Italian units.

Garofalo sketches a realistic threat map: lone-actor jihadist attacks against soft targets, right-wing extremist symbolism, anarchist sabotage, cyber and hybrid threats, plus plain old opportunistic crime. He argues three layers always collide at mega-events—actual risk, public perception, and media narrative—and they rarely line up.

That collision shows up in coverage of an alleged robbery tied to Israel’s delegation and claims of “booing” at ceremonies—episodes that blurred once repetition beat verification. Read the full article for how The Media Line Staff tracks the moment when security planning gets drowned out by disinformation.