‘Intense’ Indirect US, Iran Nuclear Talks in Doha End Without Progress, EU Negotiator Says

Indirect talks as part of the effort to revive the Iran nuclear agreement between negotiators for Iran and the United States in Doha ended on Wednesday, but did not make any significant progress, according to European Union coordinator in the Iran nuclear talks, Enrique Mora. Mora called the talks, which began Tuesday morning “intense.” “Unfortunately, not yet the progress the EU team as coordinator had hoped for. We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability,” Mora tweeted. Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that the latest round of indirect negotiations had “no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks.” The report said that the US had not agreed to any economic benefits for Iran, a stated requirement of the Islamic Republic to revive the nuclear deal it signed with the world powers in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The talks have been stalled for several months over Iran’s demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization List, and over US economic sanctions against Iran. The talks between Iran and the world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal began in Vienna in April 2021.