International Leaders Convene in Cairo for Peace Summit on Israel-Hamas Conflict
Leaders pose for a family photo during Cairo Peace Summit in the New Administrative Capital, east of the Egyptian capital Cairo on Oct. 21, 2023. (Palestinian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Cairo Summit for Peace
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Israel-Hamas conflict
two-state solution
international diplomacy

International Leaders Convene in Cairo for Peace Summit on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Steven Ganot
10/22/2023

An international peace summit, the Cairo Summit for Peace, commenced Saturday in Egypt’s new administrative capital to address the volatile Israel-Hamas conflict. Hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the conference aims to de-escalate the ongoing war, push for a cease-fire, and seek a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through a two-state solution.

In his opening speech, el-Sisi expressed concern over the global reaction to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Egypt condemns the terrorization of civilians and expresses its astonishment at the world’s response to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” he said. El-Sisi vehemently opposed the idea of Palestinians being displaced to Egypt, stating that a resolution at Egypt’s expense “will never happen.”

The summit has garnered a broad international presence, with around 30 leaders from Arab and Western nations in attendance. Among them are the Palestinian president, the king of Jordan, and leaders from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Canada. High-ranking officials from the European Union and United Nations are also present.

The summit takes place against the backdrop of escalating violence between Hamas and Israel since Hamas’ surprise incursion and massacres of Israeli civilians on October 7 and Israel’s counterstrikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in around 6,900 deaths on both sides.

The Media Line
