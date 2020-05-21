Interview with US State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus is an active Navy Reserve officer who previously served as deputy US treasury attaché in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A career foreign service professional, Ortagus has been the voice of the State Department and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo since April 2019.

Ortagus spoke with The Media Line’s CEO and President Felice Friedson about Secretary of State Pompeo’s lightning trip to Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic, US concerns over Israel’s growing business ties to China, and the frail peace agreement with the Afghan Taliban. She also discussed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s push for annexation in accordance with President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

