Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. (Youtube screenshot)
Mideast Daily News
The Media Line
Felice Friedson
Morgan Ortagus
State Department
Mike Pompeo
Donald Trump
Middle East
China
Afghanistan

Interview with US State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus

The Media Line Staff
05/21/2020

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus is an active Navy Reserve officer who previously served as deputy US treasury attaché in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A career foreign service professional, Ortagus has been the voice of the State Department and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo since April 2019.

Ortagus spoke with The Media Line’s CEO and President Felice Friedson about Secretary of State Pompeo’s lightning trip to Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic, US concerns over Israel’s growing business ties to China, and the frail peace agreement with the Afghan Taliban. She also discussed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s push for annexation in accordance with President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan.

To listen to the audio or read the transcript click here.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.