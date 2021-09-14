Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Int’l Judo Federation Suspends Algerian Judoka for Bowing Out of Bout With Israeli
South Korea's An Changrim (white) and Israel's Tohar Butbul compete in the judo men's 73-kg quarterfinal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 26, 2021. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Tokyo
Olympics
Judo

Int’l Judo Federation Suspends Algerian Judoka for Bowing Out of Bout With Israeli

Marcy Oster
09/14/2021

The price of bad Olympic sportsmanship appears to be 10 years, and the rest of your career. Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine has been banned by the International Judo Federation from competition for the next decade after he withdrew from a match at the Tokyo Olympics rather than face an Israeli opponent. Nourine, 30, withdrew from a scheduled bout in the men’s 73kg competition with Sudan’s Mohamed Abdalrasool; if he had been victorious, Nourine would have had to face Israeli Tohar Butbul, who went on to win the bronze medal as a member of the Israeli team in the first-ever mixed team competition. Nourine’s coach, Amar Benikhlef, also received a 10-year ban. Both of them told local media that the withdrawal was meant to express support for the Palestinians. Abdalrasool also quit the tournament before fighting Butbul, claiming an injury. The suspension appears to signal the end of Nourine’s career as a competitive judoka. He will be 40 when it ends.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.