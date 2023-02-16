Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Investigation Uncovers Israeli Disinformation Team That Says It Manipulated Over 30 Elections
Mideast Daily News
Hacking
disinformation
Elections
Israel

Investigation Uncovers Israeli Disinformation Team That Says It Manipulated Over 30 Elections

The Media Line Staff
02/16/2023

A new investigation has exposed a team of Israeli contractors who claim to have changed the course of more than 30 elections around the world through hacking, sabotage and automated disinformation on social media. The team, based in Modiin in central Israel and working under the codename Team Jorge, has been working to manipulate elections in countries around the world for over two decades. It is run by Tal Hanan, 50, a former Israeli special forces operative using the fake name Jorge. Hanan has denied any wrongdoing. Six hours of undercover footage was filmed by three reporters, who approached Team Jorge posing as prospective clients working on behalf of a politically unstable African country that wanted help delaying an election.

Among Team Jorge’s tactics is a sophisticated software package, Advanced Impact Media Solutions, or Aims, that controls thousands of fake social media profiles on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Telegram, Gmail, Instagram and YouTube. The team also told undercover reporters that they gathered intelligence on rivals by using hacking techniques to access Gmail and Telegram accounts and that they planted material in legitimate news outlets, amplifying them with the Aims bot-management software.

The team’s work was uncovered by Disinfo black ops, a special investigation exposing the deliberate spread of false information around the world. It is part of Story killers, an international collaborative project involving journalists from 30 news outlets, including the Guardian, Observer, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, Radio France, Paper Trail Media and the Washington Post, and the Israeli newspapers Haaretz and TheMarker. The project was coordinated by Forbidden Stories, the French nonprofit that spearheaded the Pegasus project, which uncovered the Pegasus spyware created and sold by the Israel-based NSO Group and which has been used by certain governments to spy on human rights activists, politicians and journalists.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.