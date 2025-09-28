Iran-Aligned Walkout Freezes Iraq-Saudi Investment Vote in Baghdad

Baghdad’s latest political drama paused a multibillion-dollar gamble. As Hudhaifa Ebrahim reports, pro-Iran Shiite parties and armed groups walked out of Iraq’s parliament on Sept. 16, 2025, denying a quorum for a vote on a long-pending Iraq-Saudi bilateral investment treaty. The deal—first drafted in 2017 and finalized in November 2024 after a run of memoranda of understanding in May 2024—would open desert tracts along the borders with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria, and green-light projects in Anbar, Najaf, and Muthanna across agriculture, energy, and infrastructure. Backers tout job creation and a path toward economic stability; opponents see strategic risk.

The loudest objections cast the pact as a territorial and political play. Shiite lawmaker Saud al-Saadi told reporters, “This agreement grants millions of dunams to Saudi companies, which harms Iraqi interests. This is colonialism, not investment.” Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, charged: “The Saudi regime seeks to seize vast areas of Anbar, Najaf, Muthanna, and Basra under the guise of investment. This comes in parallel with steps toward normalization with Israel.” From the Sunni side, politician Abdullah al-Qurghuli argued the fight centers on armed groups’ proximity to Saudi territory and control over revenue streams: “This is not about rejecting a Sunni region, or even about Saudi investments in Iraq.”

At stake is more than capital. Critics warn Saudi-led projects could enable a future Sunni autonomous region—reviving a post-2006 idea that would dilute Shiite influence and complicate Iran’s land corridor to Syria. Supporters counter that Iraq needs outside money, and Riyadh has already funded housing and retail ventures in Baghdad with dozens of agreements still on deck.

