Iran Analyst Says Ceasefire Looks More Like a Pause Than a Peace

In this interview-based report, Gabriel Colodro turns a conversation with Iran analyst Janatan Sayeh into a stark warning about the state of US-Iran diplomacy. The piece is not really about a negotiation that failed in the ordinary sense. It is about Sayeh’s view that the talks were unlikely to succeed in the first place, because Tehran and Washington are now operating from such distant assumptions, priorities, and definitions of leverage that the ceasefire looks less like a diplomatic opening than a tactical pause.

Colodro structures the article almost entirely around Sayeh’s reading of events. Sayeh argues that the Islamic Republic sees concessions as weakness, especially when it feels cornered, and that this has shaped repeated breakdowns in negotiations over the past two years. In his telling, the latest round followed the same script: Washington opened space for diplomacy, Tehran held to its red lines, and nothing fundamental moved. What makes this moment more dangerous, he suggests, is that Iran is framing the current ceasefire not as a pause under pressure, but as a victory. That perception, Sayeh says, is feeding broader ambitions, harder demands, and a more assertive posture on issues ranging from the Strait of Hormuz to Israel and Hezbollah.

What gives the piece its force is the way Colodro lets Sayeh build the case step by step. Sayeh argues that both sides had reasons to accept a temporary halt: the American administration needed to calm markets and project control, while Tehran needed time to regroup and rebuild its command structure. But he says those short-term incentives should not be mistaken for a real path to peace. He describes the current situation as unstable, argues that Iran is using the process to buy time and shape domestic messaging, and warns that any new military escalation would likely have to be decisive rather than incremental.

By the end, Colodro leaves readers with the clear impression that this interview is really an argument: that the ceasefire is being held together by calculation, not trust, and that failed diplomacy may be setting the stage for something harsher. Read the article and watch the full interview.