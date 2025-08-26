Iran and European Powers Head to Geneva for Nuclear Talks

Senior diplomats from Iran and three European powers will meet Tuesday in Switzerland for another attempt to find common ground on Tehran’s nuclear program and the future of sanctions, Iranian officials confirmed.

Iran’s deputy foreign ministers are expected to sit down with counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany in Geneva, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei. The agenda includes Iran’s longstanding demand for sanctions relief, as well as the future of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the measure that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Geneva meeting follows a round of phone diplomacy last Friday, when Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with his French, British, and German counterparts, as well as European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Those calls set the stage for what will be the latest in a string of negotiations since last September.

Talks have been held in Istanbul and other European capitals, but progress has remained limited. The European trio—often referred to as the E3—has pressed Iran to return to full compliance with the nuclear accord, while warning of possible consequences if Tehran fails to do so.

That warning includes the threat of activating the deal’s “snapback” mechanism, which allows all UN sanctions to be reimposed if Iran is found in breach of its commitments. Iran, meanwhile, insists that sanctions imposed outside the framework of the agreement must be lifted before any lasting progress can be made.

With global attention fixed on the region’s instability, the Geneva talks could signal whether the nuclear deal still has a path forward—or whether confrontation will once again define relations between Iran and Europe.