Iran Announces Arrest of 2nd Israel-backed Spy Ring This Week

Iranian police announced that they have arrested another spy ring affiliated with Israel’s Mossad, the second cell that Iran claims has been uncovered this week. The arrests included the leader of the spy ring and four other members, according to Iranian media reports on Thursday. Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees the Mossad, did not comment to reporters on the reported arrests. The nationality of the arrested agents is not known. A report by the semi-official Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA), said that the arrested alleged spies were members of an Iranian separatist group that has a “history with the Zionist regime,” or Israel, and that they were receiving financial support from the Mossad. Another spy network was arrested on Sunday; They reportedly entered Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan in order to carry out armed operations and sabotage.