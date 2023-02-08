Iran Announces New Underground Air Force Base

The Iranian regime this week unveiled a new subterranean air force base that is large enough to contain fighter jets, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The new base, nicknamed “Eagle 44,” has been constructed under mountains at undisclosed location in the country, IRNA said.

The base is said to have been constructed deep underground and is home to warplanes equipped with long-range cruise missiles.

“Any attack on Iran from our enemies, including Israel, will see a response from our many air force bases including Eagle 44,” the chief of staff of the Iranian military, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri told state-run television.

Bagheri and other senior Iranian military officials were present as the base was unveiled on Tuesday. According to IRNA, the base allows for the takeoff and landing of various fighter jets, bombers and drones.