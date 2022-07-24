The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran Arrests Group It Says Has Links to Mossad, Planned Terror Attacks
Iran Arrests Group It Says Has Links to Mossad, Planned Terror Attacks

Steven Ganot
07/24/2022

Iran announced over the weekend that its security forces shut down a group linked to the Israeli spy agency Mossad and arrested its members after the group allegedly planned terror operations inside Iran. Members of the group entered Iran through the Iraqi Kurdistan region with advanced equipment and strong explosives, according to Iran’s state-run TV. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, which oversees Mossad, declined to comment. Iran’s Intelligence Ministry did not say how many people were arrested and did not disclose their nationality. Last month, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency claimed three people arrested in April had links to Israel’s Mossad and had missions to kill Iranian nuclear scientists. In May, an unexplained incident struck Iran’s Parchin military complex, a weapons development base east of Tehran, killing an engineer and injuring another employee. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps later said the incident was “industrial sabotage.”

