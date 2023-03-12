Iran Arrests More Than 100 in Connection With Poison Gas Attacks on Schoolgirls

Iran has arrested more than 100 people nationwide in connection with the poison gas attacks on schoolgirls in the Islamic Republic, state media reported late on Saturday night, citing the country’s interior ministry. The attacks have taken place in more than 200 schools since late November, and have led to thousands of schoolgirls suffering from fainting, nausea, shortness of breath, and other symptoms. “Among those arrested are people with hostile motives and with the aim of instilling terror in the people and students and to close schools,” Iran’s Interior Ministry said in a statement. The statement pointed at possible links to an Albania-based exiled Iranian opposition group that Tehran considers a terrorist organization, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran or Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, according to AFP. Sources in and out of Iran have provided The Media Line with a true picture of the extent of the incidents, including the names of many of the schools singled out for attack, the exact dates on which many of the attacks took place, and the number of people affected. See the TML story Revealed: The Scope of Poison Gas Attacks on Iranian Schoolgirls.