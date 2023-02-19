Iran Attacked Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker in Gulf, Prime Minister Charges

Iran attacked an Israeli-owned oil tanker that was sailing in the Arabian Sea, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu charged during the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday. The Liberian-flagged ship, Campo Square, was “hit by an airborne object” on February 10, the Greek company Eletson, which manages the tanker, announced, according to Reuters. The attack reportedly involved several Iranian ships and Iranian drones.

“Last week, Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and struck at the international freedom of navigation,” Netanyahu said at the meeting. “Iran is trying relentlessly to attack the State of Israel and its citizens wherever they are in the world. Iran’s attacks will not weaken us,” Netanyahu asserted. “We are doing – and will do – everything to defend our people and we are responding forcefully to the attacks against us,” he also said. Iran has rejected the accusation.

The Liberian-flagged Campo Square oil tanker is owned by Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. “Minor damage” was reported to the vessel, and the crew was reported safe. The ship reportedly continued its journey uninterrupted.