Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Attacked Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker in Gulf, Prime Minister Charges
The Campo Square oil tanker in a photo taken in 2018. (Vessel Finder)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Persian Gulf
Israel
oil tanker

Iran Attacked Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker in Gulf, Prime Minister Charges

The Media Line Staff
02/19/2023

Iran attacked an Israeli-owned oil tanker that was sailing in the Arabian Sea, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu charged during the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday. The Liberian-flagged ship, Campo Square, was “hit by an airborne object” on February 10, the Greek company Eletson, which manages the tanker, announced, according to Reuters. The attack reportedly involved several Iranian ships and Iranian drones.

“Last week, Iran again attacked an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and struck at the international freedom of navigation,” Netanyahu said at the meeting. “Iran is trying relentlessly to attack the State of Israel and its citizens wherever they are in the world. Iran’s attacks will not weaken us,” Netanyahu asserted. “We are doing – and will do – everything to defend our people and we are responding forcefully to the attacks against us,” he also said. Iran has rejected the accusation.

The Liberian-flagged Campo Square oil tanker is owned by Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. “Minor damage” was reported to the vessel, and the crew was reported safe. The ship reportedly continued its journey uninterrupted.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.