You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Buries Assassinated Nuclear Chief
Members of the Iranian armed forces pray around the coffin of slain nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in northern Tehran, on November 30, 2020. (Hamed Malekpour/Tasnim News/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Israel
Assassination
nuclear program
Amir Hatami
Hassan Rouhani

Iran Buries Assassinated Nuclear Chief

Uri Cohen
11/30/2020

Senior Iranian officials on Monday vowed to avenge the death of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and threatened Israel, which Iran blames for the killing, with swift retaliation, as the Islamic Republic laid the assassinated official to rest in the capital Tehran. During the ceremony, Defense Minister Amir Hatami promised Iran’s “foes, by order of Supreme Leader Khamenei, that there shall be a response to this murder.” On Sunday night, security officials released photographs of four men claimed to have been a part of the hit squad, requesting the public’s assistance in tracking them down. Earlier Sunday, Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani promised to exact revenge on the “Zionist aggressor.” Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, which recently signed historic agreements to establish diplomatic, economic and cultural ties with Israel, condemned Friday’s killing of Fakrizadeh, joining countries like Iraq, Turkey, Syria and Qatar who over the weekend sided with Iran. The country’s eminent nuclear expert and the man said to have created Iran’s modern nuclear program was gunned down Friday outside his suburban home in Tehran. No country or group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.