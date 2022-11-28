Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Calls To Boot US From World Cup for Removing Islamic Republic Flag Emblem
(Screenshot)
Mideast Daily News
FIFA
World Cup
Iran
Flag

Iran Calls To Boot US From World Cup for Removing Islamic Republic Flag Emblem

The Media Line Staff
11/28/2022

Iran has demanded that FIFA, the world football (soccer) association, discipline US Soccer for displaying Iran’s national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying that US Soccer removed the name of God from Iran’s national flag. The flag was pictured in a graphic of the Group B standings posted on Saturday and later deleted. The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran said it would lodge a complaint against US Soccer. At the same time, Iran’s state media has called for the US team to be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Iranian and US teams are set to meet each other in a match on Tuesday. US Soccer said in a statement that it wanted to change the Islamic Republic’s official flag for 24 hours to show “support for the women in Iran fighting for basic human rights” but had planned to go back to the actual flag. The emblem in the center of the flag, which also looks like a lotus, represents the Islamic saying: “There is no god but God.” Meanwhile, Iran’s judiciary has in several cases in recent days criminalized support for other national teams and support for the Iranian team’s defeat. Among the recent cases are the shutting down of a restaurant in Tehran after it posted support for England’s national football team in the current World Cup and the arrest of former Iran national team player Voria Ghafoori for his support of ongoing anti-government protests and the team’s decision not to sing the national anthem before its World Cup match last week. Veteran sports journalist Pejman Rahbar was also arrested and interrogated for three hours after ridiculing Iran’s squad for its opening loss in the World Cup against England.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.