Iran Claims Contagion Slows for Fourth Consecutive Day

According to the Iranian government, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has dropped for four consecutive days. Tehran on Sunday reported 2,560 new infections in the previous 24 hours, although the death toll rose by more than 150, to over 3,600. An additional 4,000-plus patients reportedly remain in critical condition. Iran has struggled to contain one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with more than 58,200 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the pathogen. After initially resisting a clampdown of freedom of movement, Iran late last month imposed an intercity travel ban that is set to end April 8, but which will probably be extended due to indications that the measure is paying dividends. Schools and shops in Iran remain largely closed, and people have been instructed to stay at home. Nevertheless, the country’s health minister, who tested positive for the virus in late February and has since returned to work, told state television on Saturday that an increase in “traffic” following the conclusion of the two-week Persian new year holiday was “worrying.” President Hassan Rouhani last week warned that the nation’s fight against the pandemic could last into next year.