Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Claims To Have Built Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Mideast Daily News
Ballistic Missile
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Amir Ali Hajizadeh

Iran Claims To Have Built Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Steven Ganot
11/10/2022

A senior commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Thursday that the country had built its first hypersonic ballistic missile, which, he asserted, was capable of evading and targeting “all missile defense systems.”

A report by Iran’s Press TV network quotes Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Division, as saying: “The missile has a high velocity and can maneuver both in and out of the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Hypersonic weapons can move at speeds of at least Mach 5 – five times the speed of sound – and on a trajectory low in the atmosphere that is difficult to intercept.

Hajizadeh was speaking at a ceremony to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of Maj. Gen. Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, known as the “father of Iran’s missile program,” who was killed on November 12, 2011, in a large explosion in Iran’s Moddares garrison missile base.

“The new missile can pass through all missile defense systems,” Hajizadeh said, adding, “I don’t think that the technology capable of countering it will be achieved in the decades to come.” He noted that “it can target the enemy’s anti-missile systems, and its production marks a huge leap in the development of a new generation of missiles.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.