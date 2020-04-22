Iran Claims to Launch Military Satellite into Orbit

As Iran continues to struggle to contain one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus, the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed to have successfully launched a military satellite into orbit. Critics of the Iranian regime argue that Tehran’s military space program contravenes the “spirit” of the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, in addition to UN Security Council resolutions, given that “dual-use” technology required to send a satellite into orbit can also be used to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles, one of the primary delivery mechanisms for a nuclear warhead. The IRGC said the satellite was now orbiting at an altitude of 260 miles, describing the achievement as unprecedented. Indeed, it comes after numerous failed attempts by the mullahs to launch a satellite into space as part of an initiative that has repeatedly drawn ire of the United States. President Donald Trump in May 2018 withdrew Washington from the nuclear agreement and re-imposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Some members of the international community have called on the White House to ease the sanctions in order to prevent the Iranian economy from collapsing during the coronavirus pandemic, although the administration has to date refused. Instead, American officials have noted that existing sanctions do not prevent countries from providing Iran with humanitarian aid.