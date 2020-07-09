Donate
Wheeled self-propelled launcher of Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system, on display in Znamensk, Russia. May 14, 2011. (Leonidl/Wikimedia Commons)
Iran Commits to Bolstering Syrian Air Defense in Light of Israeli Strikes

Uri Cohen
07/09/2020

Iran and Syria on Wednesday signed a new military pact agreeing to increase cooperation on security issues and to develop a robust air defense system for the Assad regime. “From now on,” announced Iranian military Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, “Iran will strengthen its ties with Syria even more, on all levels.” Israel has conducted air raids throughout Syria over the past few years, almost all of them directed at Iranian military targets such as arms convoys and warehouses, military bases, weapons development sites and top army commanders. Foreign intelligence officials have attributed most of the attacks to Israel and Israeli government officials have taken responsibility for some of the attacks. Two weeks ago, it was reported that seven terrorists from a pro-Iranian proxy group were killed in a strike attributed to Israeli fighter jets. On Wednesday, Bagheri said Damascus had “retaliated with force” to those events, explaining that Iran’s presence in the region is due to Syria’s request “to protect its sovereignty.”

