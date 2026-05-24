Iran Deal Claim Leaves US and Israel Facing Unfinished Confrontation

The Iran crisis is no longer frozen, but it is not resolved either. In Giorgia Valente’s full report for The Media Line, President Donald Trump’s claim that a deal with Tehran is “largely negotiated” shifts the story from military pause to high-risk diplomacy, even as Iran’s uranium stockpile, missile program, proxy networks, and leverage over the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

The immediate picture is a dangerous mix of threats and bargaining. President Trump warned Iran on Truth Social that “the Clock is Ticking” and that Tehran should move “FAST,” or “there won’t be anything left of them.” Days later, talk emerged of a possible memorandum of understanding that could reopen Hormuz and lead to further talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Pakistan has also emerged as a possible facilitator, while Iranian-linked outlets have pushed back against parts of the US president’s account.

Valente’s report captures why the pause feels so unstable. A drone strike hit the perimeter of the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, causing no radiological release but adding the Gulf to the crisis map. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s “eyes are open regarding Iran” and that it was “prepared for every scenario.”

The heart of the story is the competing interpretation of the war’s outcome. Prof. Meir Litvak of Tel Aviv University says Tehran may believe it has won strategically because the regime survived, kept its uranium, and still holds Hormuz as a pressure point. Avraham Russell Shalev of the Kohelet Policy Forum argues that survival alone should not define victory if the US and Israel degraded Iran’s ballistic missile program and nuclear infrastructure.

The report also turns to the shadow war abroad. The arrest of Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi and discussion of Iranian-linked external networks point to a broader danger involving alleged plots against Jewish, Israeli, American, and Western targets.

Valente’s article lays out the real strategic question: whether diplomacy can turn military pressure into lasting restraint, or whether Washington and Jerusalem are left facing a damaged but still dangerous Iran.