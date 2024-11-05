Donate
Iran Denies Poor Conditions for French Detainees, Sets Court Date for Espionage Charges
A sticker bearing the words, Liberte pour Cecile Kohler Otage en Iran, and a drawing of a face at a rally for Cecile Kohler, held hostage by the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Paris, France, on October 23, 2024. (BASTIEN OHIER/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
11/05/2024

Iran has assured that two French citizens detained since May 2022 are in good health and held under suitable conditions, according to judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir. Speaking on Tuesday, Jahangir responded to criticism from France’s foreign ministry, which last month called the detention conditions of three French nationals “unacceptable.”

“These two people have good conditions in the detention center and are in good health, so any claim regarding their conditions being abnormal is rejected,” Jahangir said, as reported by Iranian state media. He referenced detainees Cecile Koehler and Jacques Paris, who were arrested on espionage charges and are scheduled for a court hearing on November 24.

The spokesperson did not mention the third French detainee, known only as Olivier, whose conditions were also recently denounced by French authorities. Rights groups have accused Iran of arresting foreign nationals to pressure other governments for concessions, particularly through the involvement of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, who have detained numerous dual nationals and foreigners on espionage and security-related charges.

