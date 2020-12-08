You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Denies Reports of Khamenei’s Demise
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, June 2017. (Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Ali Khamenei
Iran

Iran Denies Reports of Khamenei’s Demise

Uri Cohen
12/08/2020

As if battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, a crumbling economy, a near-global embargo and repeated assassinations of its top officials weren’t enough, Iran on Monday was forced to push back against persistent rumors of the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “By the grace of God and with the good prayers of devotees, [Khamenei] is in good health and is busy vigorously carrying out his plans according to his routine,” Mehdi Fazaeli, the closest official working with the Ayatollah, tweeted Monday. Earlier on Monday and over the weekend, news agencies in the United States and Israel reported the 81-year-old leader’s health was fast deteriorating, some even declaring him dead. Several journalists claimed Khamenei had transferred duties to his son, though Tehran officials have since denied that, too. The supreme leader has served in office since the death of his predecessor and founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989. He has final say on all state and religious matters in Iran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.