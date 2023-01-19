Iran Dominates News Media This Week

Iran once again took Center stage in the week’s news cycle as the protests that began in September continued – as did the harsh response from the regime. The Media Line spoke to Iranians inside and outside the country about the progress of the protests, the global reception and the reaction to members of the security forces joining the demonstrations.

Iran also captured the headlines for its energy crisis, as the country suffered shortages despite holding the world’s second-largest proven reserve of natural gas. As a cold wave hit Iran this week, government offices, universities, and schools were closed down to save the energy that is in short supply.

