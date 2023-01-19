Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Dominates News Media This Week
A few of the women who have been killed since the beginning of the Mahsa Amini protests in Iran. (Courtesy)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
anti-government protests
Gas

Iran Dominates News Media This Week

The Media Line Staff
01/19/2023

Iran once again took Center stage in the week’s news cycle as the protests that began in September continued – as did the harsh response from the regime. The Media Line spoke to Iranians inside and outside the country about the progress of the protests, the global reception and the reaction to members of the security forces joining the demonstrations.
Read the full story: Iranians Stand Firm in Fight for Freedom, Wonder ‘Where Is the West?’

Iran also captured the headlines for its energy crisis, as the country suffered shortages despite holding the world’s second-largest proven reserve of natural gas. As a cold wave hit Iran this week, government offices, universities, and schools were closed down to save the energy that is in short supply.
Read the full story: Facing a Very Cold Winter, Gas-rich Iran Shutters Institutions To Save Gas

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.