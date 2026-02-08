Iran’s foreign minister said Sunday that Tehran will keep using the Oman-mediated channel with Washington only if it decides the United States has the “necessary seriousness” to reach a negotiated outcome on Iran’s nuclear program—an early test of whether the latest round of diplomacy is real or rhetorical.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described Friday’s indirect talks in Muscat as a mix of encouraging and discouraging signals. He pointed to continued US sanctions and what he called military movements in West Asia as factors that raise doubts about Washington’s readiness, while also saying there are indications the other side may be prepared to negotiate.

Araghchi argued that the main obstacles are not the existence of talks but their content—specifically what he described as excessive and unrealistic US demands and unreasonable claims. He said an agreement is possible if the US approach is respectful, fair, and rooted in mutual interests.

At the core, Araghchi made clear, Iran will not bargain away its right to peaceful nuclear energy, including uranium enrichment, and he said the success of the negotiations depends on the other side treating that point seriously. He also said Iran’s missile program is not on the table, insisting the talks are focused solely on the nuclear file.

Separate remarks on Sunday from Iranian armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi added a parallel message: Iran does not seek a regional war but is prepared for one.

The renewed Oman channel comes against the backdrop of years of tensions since the US exit from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions, with the region still on edge over periodic flare-ups and military deployments.