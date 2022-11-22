Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Enriching Uranium to 60% Purity at Underground Fordow Nuclear Site
A cascade of gas centrifuges used to enrich uranium in this 1984 photograph of a gas centrifuge plant in Piketon, Ohio. (Courtesy of U.S. Photonics, Inc via Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Nuclear enrichment
Fordow

Iran Enriching Uranium to 60% Purity at Underground Fordow Nuclear Site

The Media Line Staff
11/22/2022

Iran has begun enriching uranium to a purity of 60% at its underground Fordow nuclear site, the country’s nuclear chief told official state media. It is the first time that uranium is being enriched at such high levels at Fordow, though it is being enriched to 60% in other facilities in the Islamic Republic. The announcement appears to be a response to the adoption last week of a draft resolution proposed by the United States, Britain, France and Germany by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, that calls on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA’s investigators regarding the alleged “traces of uranium” at a number of its undeclared nuclear sites. “We had said that Iran will seriously react to any resolution and political pressure … that is why Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity from Monday at the Fordow site,” said Mohammad Eslami, president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. In June, Iran said that it was preparing to use IR-6 centrifuges, which can easily switch between enrichment levels, at the Fordow site. Sixty percent enrichment is a significant step toward weapons-grade enrichment, but does not reach the 90% necessary to create a nuclear weapon. Under the nuclear agreement that Iran signed with the world powers in 2015, Iran agreed to close the Fordow plant and limit its enrichment of uranium to 3.67 percent. But when the United States pulled out of the agreement Iran began to violate the terms of the deal.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.