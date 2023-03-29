Iran Escalates Enforcement of Hijab Law, Proposed New Law Increases Penalties

Authorities in Iran have escalated the enforcement of the Islamic Republic’s obligatory hijab law. The press to make sure that women keep their hair covered in accordance with strict Muslim law comes half a year after the death of Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the modesty police for wearing the hijab inappropriately. The death sparked mass anti-government protests which have continued throughout the country. The increased enforcement coincides with the Nowruz (Persian new year) holiday season. Several hotels, guesthouses, and tourist complexes have been closed throughout Iran over violation of hijab laws as well as for providing space for dancing and singing, The New Arab reported. Meanwhile, a bill for a new hijab law currently is being drawn up which would result in fines of between 5,000 Iranian rials ($10) and 30 billion Iranian rials ($6,000). It reportedly will be submitted to parliament for its approval in the next two weeks. Other proposed penalties for women who break the hijab law include revoking driver’s licenses and passports or restricting their access to the internet.