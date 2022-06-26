The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iran, EU Say Nuclear Talks With US Set To Resume in ‘Coming Days’
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hold a joint press conference in Tehran, Iran on June 25, 2022. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
06/26/2022

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers will resume soon, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a news conference on Saturday with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Borrell was visiting Tehran as part of efforts to jumpstart the stalled nuclear talks, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We are prepared to resume talks in the coming days. What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord,” said Amir-Abdollahian. “We are expected to resume talks in the coming days and break the impasse. It has been three months and we need to accelerate the work. I am very happy about the decision that has been made in Tehran and Washington,” Borrell said. Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said on Saturday following a meeting with Borrell that Iran will continue to develop its nuclear program until the West ends its “illegal behavior,” though he did not specify what that behavior is, Reuters reported, citing the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. He said that Iran would not accept an agreement that doesn’t include guarantees of economic benefits from the US and Europe. The talks have been stalled, in part over Iran’s demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization List. and over US economic sanctions against Iran.

