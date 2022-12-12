Iran Executes Second Anti-Government Protester

Iran executed a man who was involved in the anti-government protests sweeping the country. Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was publicly hanged, reportedly from a construction crane in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, after being convicted in the local Revolutionary Court of “waging war against God” for his killing of two members of the Basij paramilitary security force. He stabbed them to death on November 17 after becoming angry about the security forces’ killing of protesters, according to Iran state television. Rahnavard was accused of trying to flee to a foreign country at the time of his arrest. His death, the second execution of an anti-government protester, comes days after Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, after he was convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran. At least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death, and Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 anti-government protesters, according to reports. Nearly 500 demonstrators and 62 members of the security forces have been killed, and over 18,000 detained since the start of the demonstrations in September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police. The European Union was set approve new sanctions against Iran over its crackdown on anti-government protesters, and also for supplying drones to Russia to be used against Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.