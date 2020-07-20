Donate
Mideast Daily News
Qasem Soleimani
Iran
Execution
Revolutionary Guard
Quds Force
Israel
United States
Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd

Iran Executes ‘Spy’ Accused of Aiding Israel and US in Locating Soleimani

Uri Cohen
07/20/2020

An Iranian man recently convicted of supplying crucial information to Israeli and American intelligence agencies regarding the whereabouts of deceased General Qasem Soleimani was executed Monday. Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd was arrested two years ago after he allegedly collected classified material about the former Revolutionary Guard general and Quds Force commander, who was killed in January by a US drone strike in Baghdad. Iranian authorities reiterated that while the alleged spy did pass information to Mossad and CIA agents, his actions did not directly lead to Soleimani’s death. Mousavi-Majd’s death comes on the heels of last week’s decision by Iran’s high court to delay the executions of three men who were arrested while protesting in November of last year. Mass demonstrations erupted across the country ahead of the planned executions, and the hashtag #DontExecute caught on like wildfire on social media, used millions of times online by ordinary Iranians as well as celebrities and influential public figures.

