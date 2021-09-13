Iran Exporting ‘Aerial Terrorism’ via ‘Proxy Armies’ to Region, Gantz Charges

Iran is training “proxy terror armies” to operate advanced drones at the Kashan base north of the city of Isfahan, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. This base, he said, was a “key point from which Iranian aerial terrorism is exported to the region.” The terrorist operatives being trained to use the unmanned aerial vehicles come from Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, Gantz said on Sunday at the annual International Institute for Counter-Terrorism Conference at Reichman University. He added that Iran also is “attempting to transfer the know-how needed for UAV production to Gaza.” The conference comes on the heels of a recently released IAEA report that for the first time in a decade cast doubt on the civilian nature of Iran’s nuclear program. This does not surprise Gantz, who said of the world powers’ attempt to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement: “Iran does not honor the agreements it has signed, and there is no reason to believe that it will honor any future agreements. The time has come for action. I call on the countries that are still members of the nuclear agreement to impose the sanctions set out in the agreement. It’s time to make a ‘snapback.’” And the nuclear material that is produced in Iran might not stay in Iran. “Proxies can be set up anywhere in the world,” Gantz pointed out.