Iran Faces 7th COVID-19 Wave, Says Health Minister

Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said on Sunday that his country was facing a seventh wave of COVID-19 infections, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported. At a press conference, Einollahi called on residents to get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and to take preventive measures such as wearing face masks in crowded indoor spaces.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported 5,751 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths from the virus on Sunday. A total of 656 people are now hospitalized in Iran due to the pandemic, 516 of them in critical condition, the ministry said.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,278,478 people in Iran have been infected with the virus, and 141,499 have died from COVID-19, the ministry said.

While Iran has seen by far the largest number of deaths from the coronavirus among MENA region countries, it is not the hardest hit per capita. Tunisia (2,350 deaths per million people) and Lebanon (1,876 per million) have experienced more deaths relative to population size than Iran (1,262 per million).

Currently, among MENA countries, the seven-day rolling average number of new cases per day per million people is highest in Cyprus (2,453) and the seven-day rolling average number of deaths per day per million people is highest in Tunisia and Israel (1.54).