Iran Holds 29th Execution in Month Amid Global Condemnations
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
executions
United Nations
Amnesty International

Iran Holds 29th Execution in Month Amid Global Condemnations

Uri Cohen
01/31/2021

Iran on Saturday showed no signs of slowing its latest execution spree, despite explicit demands by the United Nations to reconsider its actions, as authorities hung yet another man convicted of violence against the state. Javid Dehghan, an ethnic Baluch – a Sunni minority within predominantly Shiite Iran, was found guilty of leading a local militia in western Iran and killing two Revolutionary Guards soldiers in 2015. He became the 29th Iranian to be executed in the past month, according a UN statement released over the weekend which condemned Tehran’s recent gallows bender. The message, which unsuccessfully called for Dehghan’s sentence to be reexamined prior to his death, joined a denouncement by Amnesty International which said the 31-year-old’s confession was “torture-tainted” and grossly abused due process. The group of which he was to be a member, the Pakistan-based Jaish al-Adl, was involved in several deadly attacks on Iranian troops and facilities over the past few years, killing a few dozen.

